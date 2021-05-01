Sajal Aly shares pictures from sister Saboor’s engagement
Share
Pakistani actor Sajaly Aly has welcomed Ali Ansari to her family after he got engaged to her sister Saboor Aly.
Sharing multiple pictures of “Baat Pakki” event, the Chup Raho stor wrote: “Welcome to the family brother”.
The attractive pictures of the event were well received by the fans as they garnered more than 400k likes in just two hours of posting them.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier today, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari just shared an adorable picture from their Baat Paki and they look super adorable.
Turning to her Instagram handle, the 26-year-old actress posted a beautiful picture of the duo beaming with happiness. Dressed in pastels, Saboor looked stunning while Ali looked handsome in white shalwar kameez.
"Baat Pakki With the blessings of our families I’m ready to jump into a new life with an amazing person
ALHAMDULILLAH ", she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Ali Ansari also posted a beautiful picture from the celebration. And needless to say, the heartwarming caption accompanied was couple goals.
"Baat Pakki Honestly, I'm in a mix of all kinds of emotions right now but most important of all I'm happy.
View this post on Instagram
“And of everything we created a pair, that perhaps you may remember.” (Qur'an 51:49) From this day forward you should not walk alone"
Watch – Saboor Aly puts Aamir Liaquat Hussain ... 08:10 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
Saboor Aly never shies away from confrontations and her latest interaction with Dr Aamir Liaquat is proof of her fiery ...
- T20 World Cup could be moved out of India as COVID-19 crisis worsens11:10 PM | 1 May, 2021
- This 60-year-old Pakistani bodybuilder is eyeing Mr. Asia title10:54 PM | 1 May, 2021
-
- COAS Bajwa congratulates Iran on its Army Day10:05 PM | 1 May, 2021
-
-
- Indian couple gets married in PPE kits after groom tests positive for ...07:01 PM | 1 May, 2021
- Ayesha Omar calls out the students disrespecting Shafqat Mahmood06:01 PM | 1 May, 2021
- Tips to follow when walking for weight loss08:11 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021