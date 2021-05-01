Sajal Aly shares pictures from sister Saboor’s engagement

Pakistani actor Sajaly Aly has welcomed Ali Ansari to her family after he got engaged to her sister Saboor Aly.

Sharing multiple pictures of “Baat Pakki” event, the Chup Raho stor wrote: “Welcome to the family brother”.

The attractive pictures of the event were well received by the fans as they garnered more than 400k likes in just two hours of posting them.

Earlier today, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari just shared an adorable picture from their Baat Paki and they look super adorable.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the 26-year-old actress posted a beautiful picture of the duo beaming with happiness. Dressed in pastels, Saboor looked stunning while Ali looked handsome in white shalwar kameez.

"Baat Pakki With the blessings of our families I’m ready to jump into a new life with an amazing person

ALHAMDULILLAH ", she wrote.

Ali Ansari also posted a beautiful picture from the celebration. And needless to say, the heartwarming caption accompanied was couple goals.

"Baat Pakki Honestly, I'm in a mix of all kinds of emotions right now but most important of all I'm happy.

“And of everything we created a pair, that perhaps you may remember.” (Qur'an 51:49) From this day forward you should not walk alone"