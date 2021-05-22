Armeena Khan gets award for outstanding public service in Britain

Pakistani-Canadian actress Armeena Rana Khan has many jewels to her crown but recently she has been awarded a Certificate for Outstanding Public Service by the Mayor of Burnley in the UK.

She was awarded by the mayor of Burnley, British-Pakistani Wajid Khan. Wajid became a member of the House of Lords earlier this year and is the youngest member of the opposition. He is also the youngest man to have ever been elected to the office of mayor.

"So humbled to receive this, Thank you Lord Wajid Khan and Lady Anam Khan for receiving my husband Fesl Khan and I today," she penned a note of gratitude.

So humbled to receive a certificate for outstanding public service at #Burnley Town hall today ????????. Thank you Lord Wajid Khan and Lady Anam Khan for receiving my husband Fesl Khan and I today. pic.twitter.com/4aYjibMX5L — Armeena ???? (@ArmeenaRK) May 21, 2021

Accompanied by her husband British-Pakistani businessman Fesl Khan, Khan received the prestigious award in the UK.

Even though it's unclear for which service she received the certificate but the couple has been actively promoting the Palestinian cause in the UK.

Further, the couple also entered into a partnership with others to establish Us Together the UK.