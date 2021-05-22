Armeena Khan gets award for outstanding public service in Britain
Web Desk
07:11 PM | 22 May, 2021
Armeena Khan gets award for outstanding public service in Britain
Share

Pakistani-Canadian actress Armeena Rana Khan has many jewels to her crown but recently she has been awarded a Certificate for Outstanding Public Service by the Mayor of Burnley in the UK.

She was awarded by the mayor of Burnley, British-Pakistani Wajid Khan. Wajid became a member of the House of Lords earlier this year and is the youngest member of the opposition. He is also the youngest man to have ever been elected to the office of mayor.

"So humbled to receive this, Thank you Lord Wajid Khan and Lady Anam Khan for receiving my husband Fesl Khan and I today," she penned a note of gratitude.

Accompanied by her husband British-Pakistani businessman Fesl Khan, Khan received the prestigious award in the UK.

Even though it's unclear for which service she received the certificate but the couple has been actively promoting the Palestinian cause in the UK.

Further, the couple also entered into a partnership with others to establish Us Together the UK. 

Armeena Rana Khan lashes out at people not ... 10:05 AM | 31 Oct, 2020

Amid the rising number of infections in the country, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan confirmed on ...

                                                                                                                                                                  

More From This Category
Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal blessed with baby boy
06:05 PM | 22 May, 2021
This extremist party 'won’t allow’ Mahira ...
07:36 PM | 22 May, 2021
Zoya Nasir splits with Christian Betzmann over ...
05:07 PM | 22 May, 2021
Mishi Khan shares emotional message after ...
04:46 PM | 22 May, 2021
Jannat Mirza dismisses engagement with Umer Butt ...
03:00 PM | 22 May, 2021
‘My driver recognised me from the images’ – ...
12:27 PM | 22 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal blessed with baby boy
06:05 PM | 22 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr