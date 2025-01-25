Shweta Tiwari looks smoking hot in new black outfit; See viral pictures

Bollywood actress and TV star Shweta Tiwari oozed glamour in the latest photoshoot as the 44-year-old ages like fine wine.

The former Bigg Boss winner who continues to be a sensation on social media, has once again set Instagram ablaze with her latest pictures. The actress is known for her stunning looks and captivating style, often flaunting bold and sexy avatars that keep her fans hooked.

Shweta’s new clicks show her killer looks, and have left her fans in awe, sparking praise across social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

Her confidence and charm make her the center of attention, earning her widespread admiration from fans and followers alike. Her latest post is no exception, with fans unable to take their eyes off her stunning transformation.