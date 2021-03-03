Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff accused of plagiarism
Share
Be it Bollywood or Hollywood, plagiarism is a fussy business since it is categorically hard to distinguish between imitation or inspiration. Apart from all the negative attention that plagiarism gather, today's audiences have become smarter and they can detect any such issue.
Landing in hot waters, the newest controversy that has taken Bollywood by storm is the accusations on stars Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Shroff shared the poster for his upcoming film Heropanti 2. While his fans were delighted, many were bothered over the poster bearing striking similarity with the poster of the 2007 action thriller Hitman.
"My first love is back ❤️ action, thrill, like never before! Let's celebrate this one together on the 3rd of December in cinemas ", the 31-year-old star captioned.
View this post on Instagram
Netizens were quick to point out that Shroff can be seen sporting a similar outfit to what Agent 47 wore in the Hitman. Like the actors were dressed in a black suit, a bright red tie and two guns in each hand.
Meanwhile, Padukone also came under scrutiny for an endorsement that resembled an ad created by Sooni Taraporevala in 2020, reported Pinkvilla.
Shakira defends her song against plagiarism ... 02:35 PM | 28 Mar, 2019
MADRID- The Colombian singers Shakira and Carlos Vives have appeared in a Madrid court to answer allegations by a ...
- ‘Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil’ – ISPR releases teaser for Pakistan Day ...08:18 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
- PTI govt to lose Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as Pakistan's finance minister ...07:52 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
- Qatari military commander calls on Pakistan Army chief at GHQ07:44 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
-
-
-
- Birthday girl Shraddha Kapoor shows her dance moves at beach party06:13 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
- Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu face raids over 'tax evasion'05:14 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021