Qatari military commander calls on Pakistan Army chief at GHQ

RAWALPINDI – Qatar Emiri Land Forces Commander Major General Saeed Hassen Mohammad Al-Khayareen called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ, the military's media wing said on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual and professional interest, regional security situation including Afghan Peace Process and enhanced bilateral defence and security cooperation were discussed.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts for regional peace and reiterated that Pakistan and Qatar share brotherly relations which over a period of time are transforming into mutually beneficial ties.

General Bajwa thanked the dignitary and said that Pakistan Army greatly values its brotherly relations with its time-tested friend, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Earlier on arrival at the Pakistani military headquarters, the Qatari commander laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the Guard of Honour to visiting dignitary.