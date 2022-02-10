Aamir Liaquat addresses rift with children after third marriage's announcement
Share
PTI lawmaker and popular televangelist Dr Aamir Liaquat has been making headlines after the announcement of his latest marriage.
Amid the marriage news, speculation began that Liaquat's children from his first wife Syeda Bushra Iqbal are unhappy with his decisions and have broken ties with their father.
Taking to Instagram, Hussain posted a picture with his daughter Dua and son Ahmed as he hit back at rumours moguls regarding alleged detachment with his children.
"Do not worry custodians of “Fake Virtual World and Rumour makers” these two gems are my world. I am father and I know how to love and care of mu children . Do not teach me please", the 49-year-old wrote.
View this post on Instagram
He had reposted the post of handle @celebtalks345 which posted the picture and wrote, "Baap zindagi bhar apne aap ko dhota hai Phir bhi aakhir main aulaad ko khota hai"
Earlier today, Aamir Liaquat announced his third marriage with Syeda Dania Shah a day after his second wife Syeda Tuba confirmed that she had taken divorce from him.
Liaquat has two children with his first wife, Syeda Bushra Aamir.
Aamir Liaquat shares first video with his third ... 03:01 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
PTI MNA and popular television personality Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has announced his third marriage with Syeda Dania ...
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Voice of Pakistan Cricket 2022 – PCB launches hunt for new ...06:11 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Adele breaks Guinness World Record for winning most BRIT awards05:50 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Islamabad rejects India’s unwarranted comments on Pak-China joint ...05:27 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat addresses rift with children after third marriage's ...05:07 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
-
-
- Who is Dania Shah, the third wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain?04:08 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Salman Khan shares a heartwarming picture with his mother03:45 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021