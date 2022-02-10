Aamir Liaquat shares first video with his third wife Dania Shah

PTI MNA and popular television personality Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has announced his third marriage with Syeda Dania Shah.

The announcement comes a day after his second wife Syeda Tuba confirmed that she had taken divorce from him.

Taking to Instagram, Hussain posted a morning video with his 18-year-old third wife Dania Shah and wrote, "New Journey of Love and Care… will do again what I did and hope this time it will become a rhyme."

The video, which spread like wildfire on the internet, looks like an early morning video and spots the newlyweds smiling.

Earlier, Tuba confirmed she has filed for divorce from Hussain after months of speculation. Taking to Instagram, she revealed the couple has been separated for 14 months.