PML-N beats PTI in Lahore’s Walton Cantonment Board election
03:24 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
LAHORE – A candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has secured victory in the election for ward-7 of the Walton Cantonment Board.
According to unofficial results of 30 polling stations, PML-N’s Naeem Butt bagged 5,187 votes, followed by an independent candidate, who secured 2,531 votes.
Meanwhile, Muhammad-ul-Hassan of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took the third position with 2,501 votes.
With the latest victory, PML-N has won all ten seats of the cantonment board.
