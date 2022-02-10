PML-N beats PTI in Lahore’s Walton Cantonment Board election
Web Desk
03:24 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
PML-N beats PTI in Lahore’s Walton Cantonment Board election
LAHORE – A candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has secured victory in the election for ward-7 of the Walton Cantonment Board.

According to unofficial results of 30 polling stations, PML-N’s Naeem Butt bagged 5,187 votes, followed by an independent candidate, who secured 2,531 votes.

Meanwhile, Muhammad-ul-Hassan of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took the third position with 2,501 votes.

With the latest victory, PML-N has won all ten seats of the cantonment board.

PTI emerges as winner in cantonment board ... 06:40 AM | 13 Sep, 2021

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged as the leading party in the cantonment board elections held across ...

