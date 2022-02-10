Salman Khan shares a heartwarming picture with his mother
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently left his massive fan following touched as he shared an adorable picture with his mother.
The Tiger Zinda Hai star took to his Instagram handle and posted a precious selfie as the mother-son duo spent some memorable moments together.
Sharing the heartwarming interaction, the 56-year-old could be spotted laying in his mother Salma Khan’s lap.
Keeping his caption sweet and short, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star wrote, "Maa ki godh …. Jannat (Mother's lap. Heaven)."
For the unversed, Salman Khan is the son of actor Salim Khan and his wife Salma Khan. Earlier, he shared a family portrait to commemorate his father's 86th birthday.
On the work front, superstar Salman Khan has many projects in the pipeline including Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, the third instalment for Tiger Zinda Hai.
