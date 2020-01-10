Delicious eateries to look forward to at Karachi Eat 2020

KARACHI: Cheers foodies! Karachi Eat is back for you to experience the most promising culinary celebrations.

The food fest is all set to kick off today, January 10 and will go on till January 12 at at the Beach Park on Edhi Avenue, Sea View.

Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you have to become a shut-in for the next three or four months.

Instead of Netflixing and chilling until April (though, that’s fun, too), consider enjoying mouthwatering delicacies and scrumptious dishes in either bite-sized forms or on a stick.

Karachi Eat 2020,the biggest food festival in the city, is here to offer you unlimited options to indulge your taste buds. Here are a few that you must try:

S’mores in a jar by Ganache

Donut burgers by 2Guys1Grill

Blooming Onion by Shori

Taco Chaat by The Social Hub

ODDonuts

Canolli by Zoya’s Kitchen

Churro Pop Brew Factory

Moffle Chicken Sandwich by Yoshis

Skewered Barbequed Prawns by Mamu Sea Food Grill

The food is waiting for you Karachiites! Don’t miss out!

