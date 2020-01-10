Delicious eateries to look forward to at Karachi Eat 2020
KARACHI: Cheers foodies! Karachi Eat is back for you to experience the most promising culinary celebrations.
The food fest is all set to kick off today, January 10 and will go on till January 12 at at the Beach Park on Edhi Avenue, Sea View.
Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you have to become a shut-in for the next three or four months.
Instead of Netflixing and chilling until April (though, that’s fun, too), consider enjoying mouthwatering delicacies and scrumptious dishes in either bite-sized forms or on a stick.
Karachi Eat 2020,the biggest food festival in the city, is here to offer you unlimited options to indulge your taste buds. Here are a few that you must try:
S’mores in a jar by Ganache
View this post on Instagram
Meet the 'Smores in a Jar' by #Ganache at #KhiEat20 STALL 12❗ Created exclusively for the biggest eat festival, one of the new tastes you will find only at our festival, the #KarachiEatSpecial Star Entree is not available on the eatery's regular menu. Lock your calendars for 10 / 11 / 12 January 2020. ⭐ #KhiEatSpecial #Karachi #KarachiEat #KarachiEat20 #CKOevents #InstaFood #ForTheLoveOfFood #FoodGram #FoodFestival
Donut burgers by 2Guys1Grill
View this post on Instagram
Say hello to 'Donut Burgers' by #2Guys1Grill at #KhiEat20 - STALL 29❗ Created exclusively for the biggest eat festival, one of the new tastes you will find only at our festival, the #KarachiEatSpecial Star Entree is not available on the eatery's regular menu. Lock your calendars for 10 / 11 / 12 January 2020. ⭐ #KhiEatSpecial #Karachi #KarachiEat #KarachiEat20 #CKOevents #InstaFood #ForTheLoveOfFood #FoodGram #FoodFestival
Blooming Onion by Shori
View this post on Instagram
Say hello to 'Blooming Onion' by #Shori at #KhiEat20 - STALL 89❗ Created exclusively for the biggest eat festival, one of the new tastes you will find only at our festival, the #KarachiEatSpecial Star Entree is not available on the eatery's regular menu. Lock your calendars for 10 / 11 / 12 January 2020. ⭐ #KhiEatSpecial #Karachi #KarachiEat #KarachiEat20 #CKOevents #InstaFood #ForTheLoveOfFood #FoodGram #FoodFestival
Taco Chaat by The Social Hub
View this post on Instagram
Meet the 'Taco Chaat' by #TheSocialHub at #KhiEat20 - STALL 111❗ Created exclusively for the biggest eat festival, one of the new tastes you will find only at our festival, the #KarachiEatSpecial Star Entree is not available on the eatery's regular menu. Lock your calendars for 10 / 11 / 12 January 2020. ⭐ #KhiEatSpecial #Karachi #KarachiEat #KarachiEat20 #CKOevents #InstaFood #ForTheLoveOfFood #FoodGram #FoodFestival
ODDonuts
Canolli by Zoya’s Kitchen
View this post on Instagram
Introducing 'Canolli' by #ZoyasKitchen at #KhiEat20 STALL 40❗ Created exclusively for the biggest eat festival, one of the new tastes you will find only at our festival, the #KarachiEatSpecial Star Entree is not available on the eatery's regular menu. Lock your calendars for 10 / 11 / 12 January 2020. ⭐ #KhiEatSpecial #Karachi #KarachiEat #KarachiEat20 #CKOevents #InstaFood #ForTheLoveOfFood #FoodGram #FoodFestival
Churro Pop Brew Factory
View this post on Instagram
Meet the 'Churro Pop' by #BrewFactory at #KhiEat20 - STALL 66❗ Created exclusively for the biggest eat festival, one of the new tastes you will find only at our festival, the #KarachiEatSpecial Star Entree is not available on the eatery's regular menu. Lock your calendars for 10 / 11 / 12 January 2020. ⭐ #KhiEatSpecial #Karachi #KarachiEat #KarachiEat20 #CKOevents #InstaFood #ForTheLoveOfFood #FoodGram #FoodFestival
Moffle Chicken Sandwich by Yoshis
View this post on Instagram
Meet the 'Moffle Chicken Sandwich' by #Yoshis at #KhiEat20 - STALL 50❗ Created exclusively for the biggest eat festival, one of the new tastes you will find only at our festival, the #KarachiEatSpecial Star Entree is not available on the eatery's regular menu. Lock your calendars for 10 / 11 / 12 January 2020. ⭐ #KhiEatSpecial #Karachi #KarachiEat #KarachiEat20 #CKOevents #InstaFood #ForTheLoveOfFood #FoodGram #FoodFestival
Skewered Barbequed Prawns by Mamu Sea Food Grill
View this post on Instagram
Say hi to 'Skewered Barbequed Prawns' by #MamuSeaFoodGrill at #KhiEat20 - STALL 84❗ Created exclusively for the biggest eat festival, one of the new tastes you will find only at our festival, the #KarachiEatSpecial Star Entree is not available on the eatery's regular menu. Lock your calendars for 10 / 11 / 12 January 2020. ⭐ #KhiEatSpecial #Karachi #KarachiEat #KarachiEat20 #CKOevents #InstaFood #ForTheLoveOfFood #FoodGram #FoodFestival
The food is waiting for you Karachiites! Don’t miss out!
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more.
