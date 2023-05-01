Sanam Saeed raises temperature with new sizzling pictures

Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed is known for her versatile acting skills and fashion sense, and the Diyar-e-Dil star is often seen sporting different styles, from traditional wear to modern Western outfits.

Her fashion style is an amalgamation of modern and traditional elements, often incorporating traditional embroidery and embellishments into her outfits. Zindagi Gulzar Hai star also experiments with different colors and textures, creating dazzling looks that reflect her personality.

Admired for her impeccable sense of fashion, the 38-year-old was spotted wearing a bright red saree for a photoshoot, and she looked breathtakingly gorgeous. The dress was designed by Rashmi Kumari, and Sanam was styled by Khojii. Her saree featured a slightly off-shoulder design and intricate sequin work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Mody Saeed (@sanammody)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabesh Khoja (@khojiiii)

As Sanam shared the post on Instagram, social media users showered love in the comment section.

Sanam Saeed is a famous name in Lollywood as she appeared in several hit dramas including Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Daam, Talkhiyan, Mera Naseeb, Kadoorat, Diyar-e-Dil, and Aakhri Station.