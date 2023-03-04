Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza make their first public appearance as a couple

Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza, who recently tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony, have made their first public appearance as a couple.

The newlyweds were the latest guests on the PSL special show ‘The Fourth Umpire’ hosted by Fahad Mustafa, where they participated in fun activities and gave some fiery answers on their trip to Italy more specifically Florence. As it was the first time the couple appeared together in public after their marriage, the host and audience warmly welcomed the celebrities on the show.

Saeed ignited rumours of engagement with a 2022 recap video on Instagram. Later, during a podcast interview, Mohib Mirza revealed details about their relationship and stated, "Sanam means beloved and Mohib means lover, and the rest is self-explanatory."

There had been rumours circulating on social media about the marriage of Pakistani actors after both previously divorced their partners. The 41-year-old ended his 14-year marriage with actress Aamina Sheikh. Interestingly, Aamina had previously worked with Sanam in a Pakistani film and they shared a great bond.

The situation gained momentum when the once-good friends, started spending time together after Mohib and Aamina's separation. They eventually unfollowed each other on social media, but Mohib and rumoured partner Sanam continued to follow each other. This sparked quite a speculation from fans.

They are both phenomenal and versatile actors of Lollywood and have worked together on many projects including two Pakistani movies Bachana and Ishrat Made in China besides a number of famous soap operas including Firaaq, and the Deedan.