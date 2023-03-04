Search

PIA announces Hajj 2023 fares, first flight to Saudi Arabia on May 21

05:37 PM | 4 Mar, 2023
PIA announces Hajj 2023 fares, first flight to Saudi Arabia on May 21
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday announced its flight operation for this year’s Hajj will commence from May 21 and conclude on August 2.

A PIA spokesperson said the national carrier will use Boeing-777 and Airbus A-320 for flights to Jeddah and Madinah from different cities of Pakistan during the Hajj operation.

The PIA also decided to continue its previous year’s policy of charging airfare in US dollars from pilgrims going to Saudi Arabia under private Hajj scheme.

The airfare for pilgrims from the Southern region and Northern region will be in the range of $870 to $1,180 and $910 to $1,220, respectively.

The spokesperson said the final airfare for pilgrims going to perform Hajj under government scheme would be announced by the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The fare is likely to be in the range of Rs310,000 to Rs330,000, reports said, adding that the overall cost of hajj is  expected to surge to Rs1.25 million this year.

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 04, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.9 283.15
Euro EUR 294.6 297.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 332.4 335.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 186.4 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 696.48 703.48
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.5 206
China Yuan CNY 38.07 38.47
Danish Krone DKK 37.51 37.91
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.31 33.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.17 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 852.25 861.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.47 59.07
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.77 165.77
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.19 25.49
Omani Riyal OMR 679.95 687.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.09 25.39
Swiss Franc CHF 278.58 281.08
Thai Bhat THB 7.54 7.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs172,330.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Karachi PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Islamabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Peshawar PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Quetta PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Sialkot PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Attock PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Gujranwala PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Jehlum PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Multan PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Bahawalpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Gujrat PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Nawabshah PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Chakwal PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Hyderabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Nowshehra PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Sargodha PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Faisalabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Mirpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160

