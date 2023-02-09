Pilgrims from Europe, US and Australia now able to use Nusuk platform as Hajj nears

RIYADH - Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Wednesday, the opening of Nusuk Hajj platform to facilitate the pilgrims intending to perform the Islamic ritual from Europe, the United States of America and Australia.

With the portal being opened, pilgrims can apply for and get information about Hajj online without having to worry about physically visiting different government departments. The portal is also aimed at uplifting the quality of services provided to the Muslims who land in the kingdom every year and visit two of Islam's holiest sites.

The new service allows pilgrims coming from across different continents and over 58 countries around the world to register, book, and pay online with an easy and convenient electronic procedure and to choose the service packages such as accommodation, catering, flight, guidance, and transportation, Saudi Gazette reported.

This year, Saudi Arabia has announced to welcome as many as 2.3 million pilgrims as the Covid restrictions have largely been lifted. This is the first time after Covid that the Hajj quota would be restored fully to pre-Covid levels.