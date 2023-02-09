Search

Immigration

Pilgrims from Europe, US and Australia now able to use Nusuk platform as Hajj nears

Web Desk 06:30 PM | 9 Feb, 2023
Pilgrims from Europe, US and Australia now able to use Nusuk platform as Hajj nears
Source: Image by GLady from Pixabay

RIYADH - Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Wednesday, the opening of Nusuk Hajj platform to facilitate the pilgrims intending to perform the Islamic ritual from Europe, the United States of America and Australia.

With the portal being opened, pilgrims can apply for and get information about Hajj online without having to worry about physically visiting different government departments. The portal is also aimed at uplifting the quality of services provided to the Muslims who land in the kingdom every year and visit two of Islam's holiest sites.

The new service allows pilgrims coming from across different continents and over 58 countries around the world to register, book, and pay online with an easy and convenient electronic procedure and to choose the service packages such as accommodation, catering, flight, guidance, and transportation, Saudi Gazette reported.

This year, Saudi Arabia has announced to welcome as many as 2.3 million pilgrims as the Covid restrictions have largely been lifted. This is the first time after Covid that the Hajj quota would be restored fully to pre-Covid levels.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

UAE reveals registration dates for aspiring Hajj pilgrims

08:14 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

Norway Work Visa: Here's the guide on how to get permit and settle in Norway

10:49 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

Japan work visa explained: Procedure, necessary documents, fee and processing time

10:24 PM | 4 Feb, 2023

Saudi Arabia cancels Hajj reservations over nonpayment of installments

10:59 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Transit Visa holders can now drive rented cars to explore Saudi Arabia

11:49 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Re-entry permit now available for UAE Residency visa holders staying outside country

08:49 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

New Zealand pilot held hostage in Indonesia

07:38 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 9, 2023

07:45 AM | 9 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 9, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 270.25 271.25
Euro EUR 290.11 290.71
UK Pound Sterling GBP 326.85 327.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.49 73.79
Saudi Riyal SAR 71,93 72.23
Australian Dollar AUD 184.3 186.7
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.35 740.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.16
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.63 175.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.42
Omani Riyal OMR 715.53 723.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 298.06 300.56
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: