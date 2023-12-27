Search

Canada PR Caregiver programs: Here's schedule of fresh application acceptance

02:14 PM | 27 Dec, 2023
TORONTO - The two most sought-after residency programs of Canada, Home Child Care Provider Pilot and the Home Support Worker Pilot will start accepting applications soon.

As per the details, the applications will be accepted from January 1, 2024. The caregiver programs allow allow eligible caregivers and their families to immigrate to Canada to become permanent citizens.

There are two distinct application categories: one for direct permanent residence entry and another for Gaining Experience. 

It has been announced that the applicants may be able to apply for the Direct to Permanent Residence category through the Home Support Worker Pilot or the Home Child Care Provider Pilot if they already have 12 months of relevant work experience; moreover, one is eligible to apply under the Direct to Permanence category if they have worked as a caregiver full-time in Canada for a cumulative total of 12 months or more within the previous 36 months.

For those having experience less than 12 months or those who have not worked as a caregiver full-time in Canada, the Gaining Experience category can be helpful. 

Another bright aspect of the program is that Canada has reduced the minimum 12-month work experience requirement for domestic caregivers applying for permanent residence (PR). 

Previously, caregivers in Canada were required to pursue permanent residency status upon accumulating 24 months of experience. The government has announced that the fees begin at $CAN 1,085.

It bears mentioning that applicants must have a job offer from a Canadian family in order to apply for any of the two programs elaborated above. 

The government of Canada has announced that through these programs, once can get an open work permit to come to Canada and work temporarily; however, this work permit is occupation-restricted (so you have to work in that specific occupation).

Besides, under these programs, labour market impact assessment (LMIA) is not required but the benefit of this work permit is that it lets you get the work experience you need to be eligible for permanent residence.

