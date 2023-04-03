1 million Pakistanis to get work visas for employment abroad

ISLAMABAD - As many as one million Pakistanis would go abroad for work this year amid deepening economic crisis faced by the country.
Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Turi confirmed during a conversation with a TV channel that the government would send one million Pakistanis abroad for seeking employment this year.
“Saudi authorities will be visiting Pakistan soon to issue work permit visas and new agreements are being signed with 50 other countries, including Germany, Greece, and Romania,” he added.
The minister was of the view that Pakistani citizens who pass the technical training test will be eligible to get Saudi visas.
The minister detailed that Japan has recently started issuing visas for skilled Pakistani workers while South Korea also needs 10,000 Pakistani skilled workers and plans to recruit them soon.
It bears mentioning that Pakistani citizens are increasingly looking for options to move abroad due to multiple reasons with primary reason being the sky-rocketing inflation amid political chaos.
Recently, the Consumer price inflation in Pakistan jumped to a record 35.37% in March from a year earlier according to official figures prompting more and more Pakistani citizens to look for side income sources or to move abroad and look for oppurtunities.
There has been an increase in applicants for passport which is a necessary travel document and a fake news regarding increase in price of passport resulted in thousands of people rushing to the passport office.
Although the details on country wise work visas has not been disclosed officially, there are multiple options available to Pakistanis including the new Oppurtunity Card being offered by Germany to workers from outside the country. The country is gearing up to reform its immigration plan to streamline the process and welcome workers as it faces a shortage of four hundred thousand workers each year, impacting its industry.
