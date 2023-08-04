Search

China relaxes visa rules in fresh reforms: Here's what has changed

Web Desk 09:05 PM | 4 Aug, 2023
BEIJING - Authorities in China have announced to ease the visa rules for foreigners in a new set of guidelines related to travel and the local community.

The changes would mean easing visas on arrival for more overseas businesspeople, as Beijing aims to revive its economy years after the pandemic subsides.

According to the guidelines released by the Ministry of Public Security on Thursday, it will be made easier for overseas business travelers to apply for landing visas, including those wanting to visit China for business meetings, exhibitions or investment but are unable to secure permission before they travel; previously, such applications could only be made on “emergency” grounds and embassies and consulates were involved in the process.

The relaxations aim to “promote the free movement” of “people, vehicles, information and data”, an official from the Ministry of Public Security said Thursday.

Besides the visa regulations, the relaxation of the controversial permanent residence system, or “hukou”, which for decades has classified Chinese people as either “urban” or “rural” was also announced.

According to the fresh regulations, China will “further relax registration requirements” and “encourage people from the countryside who have the ability to work and live in the cities to settle there with their family”.

In the 26-point package, the ministry stated it would also loosen the household registration system to help secure supply chains and promote job creation.

Besides, the guidelines commit authorities to making a range of government services more accessible across jurisdictions, particularly in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

Commenting on the initiatives, He Wenlin, the ministry’s deputy head of research, said the changes were designed to promote the “free movement” of people, vehicles, information, and data, and officials would try to translate measures into action by the end of this month.

