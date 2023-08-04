Pakistani film selected for Kazan International Muslim Film Festival in Russia

Pakistan's film industry has once again gained international recognition with the selection of "Hum Awaaz" (Devotion) to represent the nation at the prestigious Kazan International Muslim Film Festival in Russia. The film, directed by Pakistani-born filmmaker Zainab Younas, is among the ten short feature films chosen from a pool of over 700 submissions from 44 countries.
"Hum Awaaz" revolves around Zaha, a young journalist from Quetta, Pakistan, who faces a life-altering decision – whether to leave her hometown in search of better opportunities or stay and become the voice of Quetta, sharing its untold stories with the world. The film explores themes of identity, family bonds, and the pursuit of dreams.
Younas is known for using her craft to celebrate the beauty and diversity of Balochistan, challenging stereotypes and showcasing hope and empowerment in her homeland. Her dedication to representing underrepresented narratives has earned her critical acclaim and admiration from audiences and critics alike.
Selected in the Short Feature Films category, "Hum Awaaz" will compete with films from various countries, including Iraq, Oman, Kyrgyzstan, Egypt, Iran, Tajikistan, Tunisia, and Russia. This selection marks a significant milestone for Pakistani cinema.
Apart from "Hum Awaaz," Zainab's documentary film idea "From Rocks to Gold" was also selected for SOC Films' Patakha Pictures program, providing funding and mentorship to support emerging talent in the Pakistani film industry.
