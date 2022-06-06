Ahsan Khan reveals how he lost Bollywood project starring Akshay Kumar

KARACHI – Pakistani actor and model Ahsan Khan recently disclosed the reason why he missed his maiden Bollywood project starring top Indian stars Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher in the lead.

In a recent interview with a local news outlet, the Chakkar actor talked about the chance he got to work in a Bollywood project and how he lost it due to some personal reasons.

Delving into details, the 40-year-old said he referred the offer to another Pakistani actor Mikaal Zulfiqar, adding he was married recently at that time and was set to leave for the honeymoon.

Khan called Mikaal Zulfiqar a good friend, mentioning Neeraj Pandey’s project Baby which was released back in 2015. The shooting of the action-packed movie was reportedly spanned far and wide, from Kathmandu and Istanbul to Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, and Delhi.

Ahsan worked in several Pakistani movies and also hosted a talk show Time Out with Ahsan Khan, where he quips and plays a series of games with celebrity guests.

Nowadays, Khan is busy in the promotion of his rom-com project Rehbara with Ayesha Omar in the lead role.