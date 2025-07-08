Visa appointment rescheduled as German consulate closed temporarily

KARACHI – The German Consulate General in Karachi has announced that it will remain closed from July 8 to July 11, 2025, due to operational reasons.

In a notice shared with the public, the consulate informed that all visa appointments scheduled during this period will be rescheduled.

However, the passport collection process will continue as usual and will not be affected by the closure, it added.

Germany remains one of the most popular destinations for Pakistani travelers seeking study, work, and tourism opportunities.

The German visa application process in Pakistan is managed through consulates located in Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore, offering services for various visa categories including student, work, business, and tourist visas.

Applicants are advised to book their visa appointments well in advance due to high demand and to stay updated on any further announcements from the consulate. The temporary closure is aimed at ensuring smooth operations and better service quality for applicants in the future.

Visa applicants can visit the official German Consulate website or contact their helpline for further details.