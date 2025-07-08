Pakistan beat Bangladesh to reach semi-finals of Under-18 Hockey Asia Cup

DAZHOU – Pakistan secured a spot in the semi-finals of the Under-18 Hockey Asia Cup by defeating Bangladesh in a dominant pool match.

Played in the Chinese city of Dazhou, Pakistan triumphed with a commanding 6-3 victory over Bangladesh, claiming the top position in their group.

Abdullah Awan and Ali Hunzala each scored two goals for Pakistan, while Asam Haider and Atif Ali contributed one goal each. Bangladesh’s goals came from Ismail Hussain, who scored twice, and Din Islam, who netted one goal.

Pakistan is set to play their fourth and final pool match against China on July 9, aiming to continue their strong performance in the tournament.

A day earlier, the national team delivered a commanding performance a as they defeated Sri Lanka 9-0 in their second match of the tournament held in China.

This emphatic victory follows their 8-0 triumph over Hong Kong China in their opening fixture, showcasing Pakistan’s strong form.

Pakistan established a dominant lead early in the match against Sri Lanka, going into halftime with a commanding 6-0 advantage.

Asam Haider was a standout player, scoring a hat-trick for Pakistan. Atif Ali and Adeel each contributed two goals, while Abdullah Awan and Zubair Latif added one goal apiece to complete the comprehensive win.