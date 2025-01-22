Ireland beat Pakistan in U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

Pakistan Women’s U19 cricket team suffered a 13-run defeat against Ireland Women’s U19 in a rain-affected match during their final group stage encounter at the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

The match, held at the Johor Cricket Academy Oval in Malaysia on Wednesday, was reduced to nine overs per side due to rain.

The Green Shirts finished fourth in Group B and will now face Samoa for the fourth-place playoff on Friday (January 24) at the same venue. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 AM PKT.

Ireland, along with England and the United States, advanced to the Super Six stage.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Ireland posted 69-5 in their nine overs. Alice Walsh top-scored with a 19-ball 31, hitting five boundaries, and was named Player of the Match. Walsh was dismissed by Pakistan’s leg-spinner Quartulain in the seventh over.

Pakistan’s Memoona Khalid took two wickets in her only over. Chasing a revised target of 73 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, Pakistan started strongly, reaching 24 runs without loss in 2.1 overs. However, regular fall of wickets derailed their momentum, and they managed 59-7 in nine overs.