ICC Women’s World Cup – India beat Pakistan by 107 runs
MOUNT MAUNGANUI – Indian women cricket team defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2022 at the Bay Oval.
As per the details, Indian skipper Mithali Raj won the toss and opted to bat first. Her side managed to post 244 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Pooja Vatraskar’s brilliant display of batting helped the Indian women's cricket team to set a 245-run target for Pakistan in the fourth match of the World Cup.
India's middle-order couldn't deliver with the bat and bowler Pooja took matters in her hands, scoring a blistering 67 runs off 59 deliveries. While all-rounder Sneh Rana made 53 runs and put India in the driving seat.
Nida Dar was the stand-out bowler from the Pakistan side as she took two wickets for just 45 runs during the match.
In reply, Pakistan women cricket team bowled out for 137 runs.
India’s Rajeshwari Gayakwad took four wickets.
Playing XI
Pakistan: Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof, Omaima Sohail, Nada Dar, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur,Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
