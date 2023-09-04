Search

India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live Streaming details here

Web Desk 10:51 AM | 4 Sep, 2023
COLOMBO – India will face Nepal in must win game of Asia Cup 2023 match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium today on Monday.

Today's game, which is must must-win game for both sides, is likely to be washed out, as forecast suggests 80 percent chance of showers, leaving both teams in misery. Debutant Nepal faced a blow in their first game against Pakistan, and they eyed a comeback in today’s game against India.

Nepal is playing its first-ever international game against India. After losing against Pakistan, Nepal lies currently at the bottom in the Asia Cup 2023 Points Table. with Pakistan leading the Group A Asia Cup Points Table with 3 points.

Fans are however expecting a repeat of Saturday’s blockbuster game when the game between arch-rivals Pakistan, and India was washed out. If today’s match is washed out due to rain, Men in Blue will follow Pakistan into the Super 4 stage, with the second spot in the group. 

As thousands of cricket fans will get a chance to catch a live glimpse in Island nation, tens of millions will be watching the game on TV channels and live streaming apps.

India vs Nepal Live Streaming in Pakistan

The event will be aired by PTV Sports and TEN Sports channels in the South Asia country. Tamasha, a mobile application, will also provide live streaming to its customers as it has singed a deal with Ten Sports.

India vs Nepal Live Streaming in India

Indian cricket fans will able to watch the match on Star Sports while the live stream coverage will be available on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD and Star Sports 1 Kannada will also broadcast the event.

India vs Nepal Live Streaming in Bangladesh

The Asia Cup 2023 matches will be aired by Gazi TV in Bangladesh, with live streaming options also available in the country.

India vs Nepal Live Streaming in UK

TNT Sport 1 will broadcast the event and it will also provide live stream servicer on its app to its consumers.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live streaming in Australia

The event will be aired by Fox Sports while live streaming is available on the FOXTel app.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

