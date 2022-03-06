PIA granted operating licences for two more Chinese cities
Web Desk
02:33 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
PIA granted operating licences for two more Chinese cities
Source: Twitter
Share

BEIJING – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been granted two more operating licences by Chinese authorities for Guangzhou and Xian in addition to Beijing.

Previously, PIA has an operating licence only for Beijing. Now, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has granted two more operating licences to PIA for Guangzhou and Xian Stations enabling it to start schedule passenger flights for the two cities, PIA Country Manager, Qadir Bux Sangi said on Sunday.

He said that as per current standard operating procedure of CAAC, international carriers can operate one weekly flight for China.

Responding to a question, he said, the national flag carrier has also applied for grant of operating licence for Chengdu Station which is under approval process and hopefully, we will get its approval next month.

About cargo flights, he said that PIA has got approval from the Chinese authorities to operate chartered cargo flights for Kunming and Shenzhen while approval for Kashgar (Xinjiang) is under process.

He expressed the confidence that the chartered cargo flights to different Chinese cities would help further enhance trade and economic activities between Pakistan and China.

About resumption of PIA’s weekly Islamabad-Xian-Beijing-Islamabad passenger flights, currently suspended due to Covid-19 situation, he said that the local government authorities in Xian have been requested for a permission to resume the flights to Xian as per previous schedule.

Special PIA flights to land in Poland to evacuate ... 03:12 PM | 26 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan International Airline on Saturday announced to run two special flights to evacuate ...

More From This Category
PM Imran Khan to address public gathering in ...
12:00 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
Pakistan’s Covid positivity ratio drops to 2pc
09:00 AM | 6 Mar, 2022
Punjab on high alert after Peshawar suicide ...
09:27 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
Pakistani, Russian FMs discuss regional matters, ...
08:30 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
PM Imran’s former spokesperson Nadeem Afzal ...
08:56 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
Maulana Tariq Jamil reacts to Peshawar mosque ...
09:54 PM | 5 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Areeba Alvi ties the knot in beautiful ceremony
03:00 PM | 6 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr