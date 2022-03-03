ICC Women's World Cup: Pakistan all set to lock horns with archrival India on March 6
Web Desk
05:44 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
ICC Women's World Cup: Pakistan all set to lock horns with archrival India on March 6
Source: International Cricket Council
Share

TAURANGA – Pakistani national women's cricket team will begin the campaign with a much-anticipated clash against archrival India on March 6 at Bay Oval Tauranga.

The national women's cricket squad landed in Tauranga as the 8-nation tournament is set to start in the pacific country from March 4. The squad flew to New Zealand's North Island from Christchurch in a chartered plane.

After facing the archenemy India, the Bismah Maroof-led squad will play the remaining two matches against Australia and South Africa on March 8 and 11, respectively.

Pakistan batter Bismah Maroof joined the squad as skipper for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. The event would mark Bisma’s return to international cricket after two years as she took a break for the birth of her first child in December 2020.

The cricket carnival will be played in a round-robin format, with every squad playing each other once.

A total of 31 games will be played across a month-long event, with the eight teams clashing to get their hands on the coveted World Cup trophy. Four teams will advance to the semi-finals and the winners of the two clashes will meet in the all-important final on April 3 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The mega event was initially scheduled to be held in February-March last year but delayed in wake of the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Nida Dar (vice-captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz

Pakistan’s fixtures at the mega event

6 March – Pakistan v India at Bay Oval, Tauranga
8 March – Pakistan v Australia at Bay Oval, Tauranga
11 March – Pakistan v South Africa at Bay Oval, Tauranga
14 March – Pakistan v Bangladesh at Seddon Park, Hamilton
21 March – Pakistan v West Indies at Seddon Park, Hamilton
24 March – Pakistan v England at Hagley Oval, Christchurch
26 March – Pakistan v New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

More From This Category
PAKvAUS: Pakistani skipper looks to dash ...
04:49 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
Russia banned from Beijing Paralympic Winter ...
03:12 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
PAKvsAUS – Australian bowling coach catches ...
10:19 AM | 3 Mar, 2022
Shaheen Shah pens lovely birthday wish for Shahid ...
06:00 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
Benaud-Qadir Trophy introduced for historic ...
01:41 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
Hassan Ali joins Lancashire for debut in ...
01:19 PM | 2 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s new video goes viral
06:45 PM | 3 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr