TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s new video goes viral
Web Desk
06:45 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s new video goes viral
Source: @ alishbahannjum (Instagram)
Share

TikTok star Alishbah Anjum rose to the pinnacle of fame by making entertaining videos on the popular social media app and garnered a loyal fan following in a short span of time.

Adored for her beautiful looks and active presence on social media, the famous TikToker followed the footsteps of her sister Jannat Mirza.

This time around, the social media sensation left her admirers enchanted as she shared a stunning video of herself singing and flaunting a dazzling transformation.

Alishbah has started to attract a huge audience to her content and has become a fan favourite. On the work front, Tiktoker Alishbah Anjum made her debut in the music video “Ishq” with Sarmad Qadeer.

TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s Valentine's Day ... 04:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2022

TikTok star Alishbah Anjum celebrated Valentine’s Day with an abundance of flowers and made sure to drop the ...

More From This Category
Mahira Khan’s 'Baarwan Khiladi' to be released ...
06:12 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
TikTok star Hareem Shah and Fiza Ali's new funny ...
05:12 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
Asim Azhar and Merub Ali’s latest video breaks ...
02:15 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
Hailey Baldwin pens a heartwarming birthday note ...
08:40 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
TikTok star Hareem Shah's new swimming pool video ...
07:02 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
Disha Patani has the sweetest birthday wish for ...
08:00 PM | 2 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s new video goes viral
06:45 PM | 3 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr