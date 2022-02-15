TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s Valentine's Day video goes viral
Share
TikTok star Alishbah Anjum celebrated Valentine’s Day with an abundance of flowers and made sure to drop the stunning glimpses of the special day on her social media handle.
Taking to Instagram, the drop-dead gorgeous TikTok star shared a loved-up video as she celebrated the day with her beau Affan Malik.
Dressed in a beautiful red frock, the video shows Anjum and Malik where the latter is handing his lady love a bunch of beautiful flower bouquets to mark the day.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Alishba has started to attract a huge audience to her content and has become a fan favourite. The famous TikToker followed the footsteps of her sister Jannat Mirza.
On the work front, Tiktoker Alishbah Anjum made her debut in the music video “Ishq” with Sarmad Qadeer.
TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s new dance video ... 03:55 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
TikTok star Alishbah Anjum rose to the pinnacle of fame by making entertaining videos on the social media app that ...
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Covid-19 restrictions extended in six cities including Karachi05:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
-
- PTI MNA Khayal Zaman passes away in Islamabad04:36 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
-
- Multan Sultans’ Sohaib Maqsood blessed with a baby girl04:00 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
-
- Dr Aamir Liaquat takes a dig at Captain Safdar in new viral video03:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- Sonya Hussyn over the moon as her biggest dream finally comes true02:30 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022