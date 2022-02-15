TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s Valentine's Day video goes viral

04:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s Valentine's Day video goes viral
TikTok star Alishbah Anjum celebrated Valentine’s Day with an abundance of flowers and made sure to drop the stunning glimpses of the special day on her social media handle.

Taking to Instagram, the drop-dead gorgeous TikTok star shared a loved-up video as she celebrated the day with her beau Affan Malik.

Dressed in a beautiful red frock, the video shows Anjum and Malik where the latter is handing his lady love a bunch of beautiful flower bouquets to mark the day.

Alishba has started to attract a huge audience to her content and has become a fan favourite. The famous TikToker followed the footsteps of her sister Jannat Mirza.

On the work front, Tiktoker Alishbah Anjum made her debut in the music video “Ishq” with Sarmad Qadeer.

