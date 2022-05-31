Kubra Khan spills the beans about marriage rumours with Gohar Rasheed

Lollywood diva Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed's crackling chemistry and off-screen friendship is often misunderstood as fans speculate whether the duo's romance is real or not.

The Sang e Mah star recently cleared the air about the marriage rumours when a fan raised his concerns to the actress and forbade her to marry Gohar “Please Don’t marry Gogar Rasheed Please I request you, don’t”, the comment read.

In response, Kubra laughed out loud and replied, “Just to clarify you about Gohar, I and Gohar are very good friends and there is nothing like that, contrary to all the beliefs and contrary to all the messages, there is nothing like a relationship, we are really good friends and that’s it”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kübra Khan (@thekubism)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kübra Khan (@thekubism)

On the work front, Kubra Khan has been praised for her performance in the star-studded drama serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ and 'Sang-e-Mah'.