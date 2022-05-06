Kubra Khan and Bilal Khan share hilarious BTS video
Share
Lollywood diva Kubra Khan and singer Bilal Khan are two incredibly gifted actors in Pakistan's entertainment industry.
After creating magic with their performances in the Eid play Afrah Tafreeh, the actors are amusing fans with their offscreen antics.
Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old musician left the fans amused as he shared a humorous BTS video where the Alif actress leaves no stones unturned to hilariously pull her co-star's leg.
"@thekubism is funny - Afrah Tafreeh ????♂️ first day EID at 5 PM on Hum - Back on screen after Khamoshi!", captioned the Khamoshi star.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Kubra Khan has been praised for her performance in the star-studded drama serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ and 'Sang-e-Mah'.
Maya Ali, Kubra Khan seen crooning 'Peechay Hutt' ... 09:33 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
Pakistani actresses Maya Ali and Kubra Khan were recently spotted together grooving to the popular number by Hasan ...
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan stops private operators from collecting advance payments ...08:48 PM | 6 May, 2022
-
- Nepra imposes Rs50m fine on NTDC over nationwide breakdown last year06:00 PM | 6 May, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Watch - Shahid Afridi and daughters discuss personal life in a rare ...04:05 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022