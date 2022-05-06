Kubra Khan and Bilal Khan share hilarious BTS video

Web Desk
04:44 PM | 6 May, 2022
Kubra Khan and Bilal Khan share hilarious BTS video
Source: Bilal Khan / Kubra Khan (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Kubra Khan and singer Bilal Khan are two incredibly gifted actors in Pakistan's entertainment industry.

After creating magic with their performances in the Eid play Afrah Tafreeh, the actors are amusing fans with their offscreen antics.

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old musician left the fans amused as he shared a humorous BTS video where the Alif actress leaves no stones unturned to hilariously pull her co-star's leg.

"@thekubism is funny - Afrah Tafreeh ????‍♂️ first day EID at 5 PM on Hum - Back on screen after Khamoshi!", captioned the Khamoshi star.

On the work front, Kubra Khan has been praised for her performance in the star-studded drama serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ and 'Sang-e-Mah'.

