Search

Lifestyle

Two Pakistani women featured in BBC's 2023 list of 100 inspirational women

07:00 PM | 22 Nov, 2023
Two Pakistani women featured in BBC's 2023 list of 100 inspirational women
Source: Instagram

Continuing its annual tradition, the BBC has unveiled its list of 100 "inspiring and influential women" globally, highlighting their significant contributions to society. Among the honorees are two remarkable Pakistani women: Afroze-Numa, a Wakhi shepherdess, and Neha Mankani, a midwife and women's health advocate.

This prestigious list features a diverse array of notable figures, including former US First Lady Michelle Obama, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, Ballon d'Or-winning footballer Aitana Bonmatí, AI expert Timnit Gebru, feminist icon Gloria Steinem, Hollywood star America Ferrera, and beauty mogul Huda Kattan.

Afroze-Numa is recognized for her dedicated community efforts as one of the last Wakhi shepherdesses, preserving a historic tradition in Pakistan's Shimshal valley. For nearly three decades, she has cared for goats, yaks, and sheep, underscoring the cultural and economic importance of the family trade, which is now endangered.

Wakhi shepherdesses, operating at altitudes of 4,800 meters (16,000 feet) above sea level, play a crucial role in crafting dairy products for barter and ensuring their animals graze in challenging terrains. The resulting revenue has brought prosperity to the village, facilitating education for their children.

Neha Mankani is commended for her efforts in climate catastrophe relief, particularly after devastating floods hit Pakistan last year. As a midwife-social worker, she ventured into affected areas, leveraging her expertise in low-resourced settings, emergency response, and climate-affected communities.

As the founder of Mama Baby Fund, Mankani and her team provided life-saving birthing kits and midwifery assistance to over 15,000 families affected by the floods. The maternal care charity plans to introduce a boat ambulance service to ensure the safe transportation of pregnant women in coastal communities.

Mankani emphasizes the vital role of midwives in communities facing climate-related disasters, serving as both first responders and climate activists. They ensure that women receive essential reproductive, pregnancy, and postpartum care, even in deteriorating situations.

The list also highlights 28 Climate Pioneers to underscore the urgency of addressing climate change-related disasters and the need for mitigation and adaptation efforts. The year 2023 has witnessed a rapid surge in phenomena like extreme heat and floods, disproportionately affecting already marginalized communities. 
 
 

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

09:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2023

Tara Sutaria sets pulses racing in gorgeous dress designed by ...

08:55 PM | 21 Nov, 2023

Pakistani influencer Maryam Nasim converts beau to Islam

07:05 PM | 21 Nov, 2023

HSY unveils Imam-ul-Haq's bride-to-be as Pakistani cricketer set to ...

08:59 PM | 20 Nov, 2023

Pakistani celebs react to Australia's triumph over India in World Cup ...

05:35 PM | 19 Nov, 2023

Pakistan’s Erica Robin wins hearts but remains uncrowned at Miss ...

02:18 PM | 19 Nov, 2023

Nicaragua beauty Sheynnis Palacios crowned Miss Universe 2023

Advertisement

Latest

08:06 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED blast

Horoscope

09:02 AM | 22 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 22nd November 2023  

Forex

Pakistani rupee registers gains against US dollar, Euro, Dirham and Riyal; Check forex rates here

Pakistani rupee advanced its winning momentum against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Wednesday. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 285.1 for buying and 288.15 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 311.4 for buying and 314.5 for selling. British Pound moves down against rupee and GBP stands at 355.5 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed remained largely stable at 76.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 November 2022

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.1  288.15 
Euro EUR 311.4 314.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.5 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 184 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.58 774.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 42.01 42.41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.98 37.33
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.5 1.57
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 935.36 944.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.34 61.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.74 175.74
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 748.71 756.71
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.85 79.55
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.25 27.55
Swiss Franc CHF 325.98 328.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price regains positive traction in Pakistan; Check today gold rates here

KARACHI – Gold attracts fresh buyers and the precious metal continues moving up in domestic market on Wednesday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 22 November 2023

On Wednesday, the single tola gold price stands around Rs215,600 and the price of 10-gram hovers around Rs184,842.

Price of 21 karat rate per tola stands at Rs188,300 and price of 18k gold for 1 tola is Rs161,400.

In the global market, the yellow metal saw positive trajectory, and price of gold per ounce price increased by $15.40 to reach $1,996.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: