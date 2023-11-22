Two Pakistani women featured in BBC's 2023 list of 100 inspirational women

Continuing its annual tradition, the BBC has unveiled its list of 100 "inspiring and influential women" globally, highlighting their significant contributions to society. Among the honorees are two remarkable Pakistani women: Afroze-Numa, a Wakhi shepherdess, and Neha Mankani, a midwife and women's health advocate.

This prestigious list features a diverse array of notable figures, including former US First Lady Michelle Obama, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, Ballon d'Or-winning footballer Aitana Bonmatí, AI expert Timnit Gebru, feminist icon Gloria Steinem, Hollywood star America Ferrera, and beauty mogul Huda Kattan.

Afroze-Numa is recognized for her dedicated community efforts as one of the last Wakhi shepherdesses, preserving a historic tradition in Pakistan's Shimshal valley. For nearly three decades, she has cared for goats, yaks, and sheep, underscoring the cultural and economic importance of the family trade, which is now endangered.

Wakhi shepherdesses, operating at altitudes of 4,800 meters (16,000 feet) above sea level, play a crucial role in crafting dairy products for barter and ensuring their animals graze in challenging terrains. The resulting revenue has brought prosperity to the village, facilitating education for their children.

Neha Mankani is commended for her efforts in climate catastrophe relief, particularly after devastating floods hit Pakistan last year. As a midwife-social worker, she ventured into affected areas, leveraging her expertise in low-resourced settings, emergency response, and climate-affected communities.

As the founder of Mama Baby Fund, Mankani and her team provided life-saving birthing kits and midwifery assistance to over 15,000 families affected by the floods. The maternal care charity plans to introduce a boat ambulance service to ensure the safe transportation of pregnant women in coastal communities.

Mankani emphasizes the vital role of midwives in communities facing climate-related disasters, serving as both first responders and climate activists. They ensure that women receive essential reproductive, pregnancy, and postpartum care, even in deteriorating situations.

The list also highlights 28 Climate Pioneers to underscore the urgency of addressing climate change-related disasters and the need for mitigation and adaptation efforts. The year 2023 has witnessed a rapid surge in phenomena like extreme heat and floods, disproportionately affecting already marginalized communities.



