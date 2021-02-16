Netizens disappointed as Shaan, Ali Zafar dance outside Wazir Khan Mosque

Web Desk
08:55 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
Netizens disappointed as Shaan, Ali Zafar dance outside Wazir Khan Mosque
Share

The Pakistani nation is extremely emotionally driven when problematization of religious sentiments in relation to the controversial views arrises.

Clashes between modernism and conservative classes of the state hinder the elasticity and accommodation to have tolerance.

This time around - actor Shaan Shahid and singer Ali Zafar are in hot waters as the two were spotted doing dhamaal (dance) on dhol beats during an event in Lahore outside Wazir Khan Mosque.

Hashtag #مسجد_وزیرخان have been trending on Twitter. The Internet is furious over the act where the celebrities danced outside the pious landmark alongside the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, who was spotted in the background.

People are calling it ‘desecration’ of the Wazir Khan Mosque as a scorching act. Enraged over the video that is making rounds on Twitter, Twitterati seems enraged as people’s anger and resentment pour in the form of comments and tweets.

https://twitter.com/Nadeema72017232/status/1361613179340656641

While many have been requesting strict action to be taken regarding the matter, a prevalent demand is being made to set up some boundaries to avoid further demoralization of mosques.

Earlier, a case registered against singer Bilal Saeed and actress Saba Qamar for filming a song Qubool in Lahore’s Wazir Khan Mosque. 

FIR lodged against Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed 05:09 PM | 14 Aug, 2020

The Qabool controversy continues. An FIR has been lodged on Thursday against actor Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed on ...

More From This Category
PSL 2021 – Peshawar Zalmi re-appoints Mahira ...
04:59 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
Danish Taimoor celebrates birthday with family
03:32 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star Sandeep Nahar ...
02:44 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
Quetta Gladiators' Ben Cutting and PSL presenter ...
01:41 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
Abrarul Haq to make Ali Sadpara’s dream come ...
11:30 AM | 16 Feb, 2021
Dia Mirza marries businessman beau Vaibhav Rekhi ...
06:16 PM | 15 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Netizens disappointed as Shaan, Ali Zafar dance outside Wazir Khan Mosque
08:55 PM | 16 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr