‘$500 million in 5 months’ – PM Imran hails overseas Pakistanis’ response to Roshan Digital Accounts

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked overseas Pakistanis for responding so strongly to State Bank of Pakistan’s Roshan Digital Accounts by sending $500 million in just five months.

In a tweet, the premier said 87,833 accounts were opened from 97 countries around the world and the momentum continues to rise with 243 million dollars coming in last six weeks alone.

On Monday, the prime minister congratulated overseas Pakistanis by sharing the latest development Monday.

The premier took to Twitter, he wrote, “Remittances from overseas Pakistanis were $2.27bn in Jan, up 19% over Jan 2020 - 8th consecutive month of remittances above $2bn. To date in this fiscal year they are up 24% compared to last year. This is a record for our country and I thank our overseas Pakistanis.”

Adding that, it is also showing sustained growth. Khan said large scale manufacturing saw another double digit growth of 11.4 percent in the month of December last year. He said the cumulative growth of the sector during the first six months of current fiscal year is above eight percent.

Good news from industrial sector also, showing sustained growth. Large scale manufacturing saw another double digit growth month in December 2020 - 11.4% growth vs Dec 2019. Cumulative July to Dec growth above 8% now.

Earlier, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) released Pakistan workers’ remittances that exceeded $ 2.0 billion for the eighth consecutive month and amounted to $2.3 billion in January 2021.

The growth in remittances recorded an increase of 19 percent over January 2020. However, remittances remained slightly lower from December 2020 level of $2.4 billion.

