PM Imran shares 'good news for economy' as foreign reserves rise to $13bn
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed happiness over improved economic situation in Pakistan.
Expressing his satisfaction, the premier took to Twitter to announce that “MashaAllah, despite COVID-19 great news on economy, Remarkable turnaround."
The premier said "Pakistan's current account surplus in the month of November was $447 million, raising the cumulative surplus for the year to $1.6 billion."
MashaAllah despite Covid 19 great news on economy - remarkable turnaround. Current account surplus again in Nov: $447 mn. For fiscal year so far, surplus is $1.6 bn as opposed to deficit of $1.7bn same period last yr. SBP's FX reserves have risen to about $13 bn, highest in 3 yrs— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 22, 2020
For the same period last year, the country faced a deficit of $1.7 billion. "State Bank of Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves have raised to about $13 billion - highest in three years," he added.
Earlier, Khan attributed the encouraging trends in Pakistan’s economy to the business-friendly policies of the PTI led government.
Pakistan’s economy in right direction after ... 09:04 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan is moving in right direction after attaining sustainability ...
-
- NAB seizes assets of Shehbaz Sharif’s family in money laundering ...04:38 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
-
-
- PM Imran shares 'good news for economy' as foreign reserves rise to ...03:42 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
-
- Mahira Khan thanks everyone for making her birthday special02:31 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
-
- 10 Celebs Who Don't Use Their Real Names09:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Celebrity romances and weddings of 202008:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Most beautiful places to worship outside Pakistan10:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020