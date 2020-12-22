PM Imran shares 'good news for economy' as foreign reserves rise to $13bn
03:42 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
PM Imran shares 'good news for economy' as foreign reserves rise to $13bn
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed happiness over improved economic situation in Pakistan.

Expressing his satisfaction, the premier took to Twitter to announce that “MashaAllah, despite COVID-19 great news on economy, Remarkable turnaround."

The premier said "Pakistan's current account surplus in the month of November was $447 million, raising the cumulative surplus for the year to $1.6 billion."

For the same period last year, the country faced a deficit of $1.7 billion. "State Bank of Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves have raised to about $13 billion - highest in three years," he added.

Earlier, Khan attributed the encouraging trends in Pakistan’s economy to the business-friendly policies of the PTI led government.

