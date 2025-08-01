TRG Pakistan: Building the Country’s Largest IT Services Export Platform

In a time when Pakistan is looking for sustainable ways to boost exports and bring in foreign revenue, one company has emerged as a major player in that transformation. TRG Pakistan is widely recognized as one of the country’s leading exporters of IT-enabled services (ITES) in the country through its affiliates. The company is also amongst the largest employers in the local tech sector, with affiliated entities employing over 10,000 people across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

TRG’s contribution extends far beyond headline figures. By delivering digital services to international clients – primarily based in the United States – it helps generate over $100 million annually in vital foreign exchange for Pakistan’s economy. In a landscape where exports are traditionally dominated by textiles, rice, or surgical instruments, TRG demonstrates that intellectual capital and digital services can be just as, if not more, impactful in shaping a country’s future.

This company’s consistent success and growth story has been shaped under the stewardship of Co-founders Mohammad Khaishgi and Hasnain Aslam, who laid the foundation for TRG’s long-term strategy with belief that Pakistan could be a world-class destination for IT and BPO services. Their consistent focus on quality, governance, and talent development has helped TRG become a symbol of possibility in Pakistan’s digital economy.

What sets TRG apart is its investment in people. From day one, the company has operated on the premise that Pakistan’s greatest asset is its human capital. Rather than relying on low-cost labor, TRG and its affiliated entities have prioritized skills development, career development, and a professional culture that empowers individuals to thrive in global markets.

For thousands of Pakistani professionals, especially recent graduates, TRG-linked companies have served as a gateway into the global tech ecosystem. Team members gain exposure to client delivery in high-demand domains, such as customer experience, customer support, digital operations, AI-enabled solutions, and digital transformation for some of the leading companies globally.

“Our success has always been rooted in the incredible talent we find here in Pakistan,” said Mohammad Khaishgi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of TRG International. “We work hard to provide a supportive, professional environment where that talent can thrive.”

Khaishgi and Aslam’s leadership has been pivotal in shaping this philosophy. They’ve consistently emphasized innovation, merit, and integrity, building a company that values long-term thinking over short-term gains.

TRG Pakistan is a publicly listed company on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. It is affiliated with TRG International, a Bermuda-based investment holding company that has launched and scaled ventures globally. One of TRG International’s most prominent portfolio companies is IBEX, a Nasdaq-listed customer experience firm serving Fortune 500 clients.

While TRG Pakistan and TRG International operate as separate legal entities with distinct boards and jurisdictions, the affiliation has given TRG Pakistan exposure to international markets — all while keeping its economic value creation rooted in Pakistan.

“Pakistan has tremendous untapped human capital; when Fortune 500 clients of our group companies are serviced from Pakistan, they gush about receiving highest offshore quality at the lowest price from Pakistan – a rare combination in the business world,” said Hasnain Aslam, Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of TRG International, and Chief Executive Officer of TRG Pakistan. “When we combine Pakistani talent with the right training and global opportunities, we’ve shown that Pakistani professionals can deliver better results than their peers from other offshore English-speaking locations. We have seen this from experience as our companies employ 35,000 people around the world serving leading US brands as clients.”

While the global BPO and outsourcing market is becoming more competitive with countries like the Philippines, Egypt, and Bangladesh scaling fast, Pakistan has steadily built credibility. TRG’s high service quality, operational rigor, and client outcomes have helped set industry benchmarks within the local ecosystem.

TRG has also played a key role in shaping Pakistan’s broader IT-enabled services landscape, offering a model for how local leadership, international alignment, and long-term thinking can combine to produce global impact. Furthermore, TRG has provided many talented Pakistanis the opportunity to take their skills to a global level, as some of its top performing employees have been promoted to highly paid international management positions in the US.

Pakistan has set ambitious goals for its IT exports, with the government aiming to cross the $15 billion mark by 2030. Achieving that goal will require execution by companies like TRG – firms that already service top US and international clients, operate at a global scale, and understand the long-term investments required in workforce, infrastructure, and compliance. These attributes when combined with supportive policies, such as tax incentives, ease of doing business, better infrastructure, consistent regulation, and a more robust legal system, will further strengthen Pakistan IT sector’s ability to grow rapidly and compete globally. TRG is well-positioned to lead the next wave of IT growth in Pakistan.

As Pakistan eyes a stronger role in the global digital economy, TRG is already showing the world what’s possible. It’s not just a leading exporter, it’s a company that’s helping build the foundation for a modern, connected, and tech-driven Pakistan. And with the visionary leadership of Mohammad Khaishgi and Hasnain Aslam still guiding its future, TRG continues to prove that Pakistan can not only participate in the global tech race, but lead it.