South Africa crush Australia by 84 runs to take 2-0 lead in ODI series

South Africa defeated Australia by 84 runs in the second ODI, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. This marks South Africa’s fifth consecutive bilateral ODI series win against Australia since 2016.

The match, played in Adelaide, saw South Africa batting first after winning the toss and posting 277 runs in 50 overs. Youngsters Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs played key roles, both scoring fifties and adding a valuable 89-run stand for the fourth wicket. Breetzke set a new world record by becoming the first player in ODI history to score 50 or more in each of his first four matches, while Stubbs registered his maiden ODI half-century.

Although South Africa stumbled in the final 10 overs, losing 5 wickets for 44 runs, the target proved more than enough for their bowlers to defend. Australia’s chase faltered early, with Nandre Burger dismissing Travis Head cheaply, followed by Lungi Ngidi striking crucial blows. Ngidi delivered a match-winning spell, taking 5 wickets for 42 runs—his second career five-wicket haul, both against Australia.

Josh Inglis offered some resistance with a fighting 87, but received little support as Australia collapsed for 193 in the 38th over. This was the first time since 2009 that Australia lost four consecutive ODIs at home, and only the second time in history they failed to reach 200 runs in four straight home matches.

Despite a shaky finish with the bat and a few missed chances in the field, South Africa’s young bowling attack rose to the occasion in the absence of skipper Temba Bavuma (rested) and pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada (injured), sealing a commanding victory.