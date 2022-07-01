Innovative Hub – PM Shehbaz launches Pakistan’s first platform for citizens to share ideas on policymaking

02:40 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
Innovative Hub – PM Shehbaz launches Pakistan’s first platform for citizens to share ideas on policymaking
Source: @PakPMO (Twitter)
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday formally inaugurated Innovation Hub Programme that aims at ensuring participation of public in national policies. 

The platform, which is being dubbed as first of its type in Pakistan, will be available to people who wanted to share their innovative ideas to shape national projects and policy. 

Addressing the participants on the occasion, the premier expressed the commitment to promote the platform personally. He said that under the program, special cells will be created in all Ministries where young talent can share their ideas for improving respective Ministry's performance, Radio Pakistan reported. 

The prime minister was briefed that under the program, suitable ideas will be scrutinised by a team through a National TV programme and later on the best idea will be implemented in policy making by Strategic Reforms Unit.

The participants, on the occasion, shared their brief ideas with the Prime Minister about public policy. 

Salman Sufi, head of Prime Minister of Pakistan’s Strategic Reforms, said that the prime minster will also reward the best ideas.  

He said that the premier has nominated esteemed professionals to vet the innovative ideas submitting by citizens.

Faisal Bari, Mosharraf Zaidi, Shahrukh Wani, and Ayesha Raza Farooq and Shaza Fatima Khawaja are members of the team. 

