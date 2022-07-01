Ali Zafar expresses love for his childhood crush Madhuri Dixit
Lollywood singer-actor Ali Zafar was ecstatic as he had the perfect fan moment with Bollywood Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit.
The Kalank actor is back with her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous facial expression and needless to say, the timeless diva continues to rule hearts with acting, expressions, and dance.
Dixit's fanbase also includes the Teefa in Trouble actor who is a die-hard fan and the Fame Game actor has been his childhood crush.
Taking to Instagram stories, the Jhoom singer has shared the Aja Nachle actor's stunning video, leaving the fans awestruck.
Earlier, Ali Zafar released a compilation of some of these videos, representing the very idea behind his lovely creation Jhoom.
Jhoom was released in 2011. Despite tense relations, Pakistanis and Indians have always shared a deep affinity for each other's art and culture. Millions hum along to Pakistani singers such as Atif Aslam, Abida Parveen and many more.
Indian choreographer Terence Lewis has jumped onto the bandwagon of Pakistani heartthrob Ali Zafar's hit song 'Jhoom' ...
