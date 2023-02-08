Shehnaaz Gill, Shahid Kapoor share fun moment during chat show

Bollywood's bubbly actress Shehnaaz Gill is the perfect concoction of beauty and effervescence. The 30-year-old star who made a name for herself with her happy-go-lucky personality in the Indian entertainment industry is now becoming a favourite among her peers as well.
The Bigg Boss star has reached the heights of fame in a short span of time and is now hosting a chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz, where she invites actors to promote their latest offerings and also to conversate with the Honsla Rakh starlet.
During one of their many fun interactions, Gill told Kapoor, "I was once sitting in Yash Raj's office when you passed by. I saw you walking with your goggles on, looking all handsome and hench. Had I known it was you, I would have clung to you. I mean I would have stopped to say hello."
To this, the Kabir Singh actor said, "Whoever clings to me, I cling to them so keep that in mind."
Gill smirked, "I like it, I'm sensitive. You don't know me, I'm very chill, bro!" to which Kapoor gave out a hearty laughter.
With more than 200k likes on Instagram, Gill's sweet and funny interaction with Kapoor stole netizens' hearts.
Draped in a pastel blue ethnic co-ord set, the Kala Shah Kala diva looked ethereal as she flashed her million-dollar smile. Kapoor, on the other hand, kept it casual with a tie-dyed hoodie and denim jeans.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Gill will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan. Meanwhile, Kapoor will be seen in a web series titled Farzi. The web series features Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, Kubbra Sait, and Bhuvan Arora. Directed by Raj and DK, the show will be released on February 10, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 8, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.9
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.12
|296.74
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.78
|332.48
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.06
|75.36
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.48
|73.79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.71
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.41
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold prices fell on Wednesday for the third straight day in local markets, after hitting aan all-time high in previous week.
The per tola price of 24 carats gold in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs198,000 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs1715 to reach Rs169753.
On Monday, the gold price witnessed a drop of Rs200 per tola to close at Rs204,300.
In the international market, the commodity witnessed an upward trend as per ounce price reached to $1,880 after an increase of $11 dollars.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-registers-gains-against-dollar-amid-imf-talks
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.