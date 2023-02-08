Shehnaaz Gill, Shahid Kapoor share fun moment during chat show

Bollywood's bubbly actress Shehnaaz Gill is the perfect concoction of beauty and effervescence. The 30-year-old star who made a name for herself with her happy-go-lucky personality in the Indian entertainment industry is now becoming a favourite among her peers as well.

The Bigg Boss star has reached the heights of fame in a short span of time and is now hosting a chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz, where she invites actors to promote their latest offerings and also to conversate with the Honsla Rakh starlet.

During one of their many fun interactions, Gill told Kapoor, "I was once sitting in Yash Raj's office when you passed by. I saw you walking with your goggles on, looking all handsome and hench. Had I known it was you, I would have clung to you. I mean I would have stopped to say hello."

To this, the Kabir Singh actor said, "Whoever clings to me, I cling to them so keep that in mind."

Gill smirked, "I like it, I'm sensitive. You don't know me, I'm very chill, bro!" to which Kapoor gave out a hearty laughter.

With more than 200k likes on Instagram, Gill's sweet and funny interaction with Kapoor stole netizens' hearts.

Draped in a pastel blue ethnic co-ord set, the Kala Shah Kala diva looked ethereal as she flashed her million-dollar smile. Kapoor, on the other hand, kept it casual with a tie-dyed hoodie and denim jeans.

On the work front, Gill will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan. Meanwhile, Kapoor will be seen in a web series titled Farzi. The web series features Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, Kubbra Sait, and Bhuvan Arora. Directed by Raj and DK, the show will be released on February 10, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video.