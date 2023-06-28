Is Ramsha Khan romantically involved with Ahad Raza Mir?

The Pakistani entertainment industry is full of reel life couples that end up together, eventually setting the bar higher for all those in love, but sometimes, even working with an actor and being friends with them off screen gets lost in translation. Among hundreds of such actors is Ramsha Khan, who had to set the record straight about her dating life and association with co-stars.

The Sinf-e-Aahan diva was linked with Ehd-e-Wafa star Ahad Raza Mir; a rumour which came with no confirmation or proof. Since the actors shared the screen in Hum Tum, Khan was presumed to be dating Mir — ever since netizens found that Khan is one of the few people Mir follows on Instagram and both of the stars are very introverted and do not talk about their personal lives a lot — however, it is far from truth.

In a recent appearance on local journalist Maliha Rehman's show, the diva cleared the air about the dating rumours adding that the she and Mir are nothing more than friends.

The actress also shared that she is best friends with Mir and Tere Bin star Yumna Zaidi.

On the work front, Khan is currently working on her latest offering, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, opposite a star-studded ensemble of Mehwish Hayat, Wahaj Ali, Sheheryar Munawar, and Hira and Mani. The actress previously starred in Hum Tum, Sinf-e-Aahan, Shehnai, and Thora Jee Le.