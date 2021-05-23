Yasra Rizvi, husband welcome baby boy

KARACHI – Pakistani actress and writer Yasra Rizvi and her husband have been blessed with a baby boy.

The Churails actor took to his official Instagram to share that the couple welcomed their child on Saturday morning.

‘Ibn e Adam, you my love are the son of Adam .being human is your only introduction and serving fellow beings is your only purpose .rest is just detail .have a great life’, she wrote with a picture of holding the newborn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasra Rizvi (@yasrarizvi)

The 38-year-old also shared the time and date of the delivery. ‘He was born at 9:50 am on 22nd May 2021’, she further added in the caption.

The news is not surprising for many as the Manto actor shared a number of posts showing the baby bump and other moments. Earlier, in another picture, she can be seen caressing the baby bump while reading a script that she has been working on for quite some time.

Rizvi tied the knot with Abdul Hadi in 2016, who is younger than the actor, but they make a great couple and share good chemistry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasra Rizvi (@yasrarizvi)

The actor while speaking about her marital status in an interview revealed that ‘Me and my husband are very good friends. He is very close to me. We met at the stage of life when he came from Abbottabad, his sister is my friend who is a fine artist and actress. We used to live in the same neighbourhood and we met there. I was very fat and he was a bodybuilder and he had an interest in weight loss, that’s how we became friends.”