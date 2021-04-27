Yasra Rizvi and husband expecting first child

Congratulations are in order for the Churail star Yasra Rizvi and husband Abdul Hadi who are expecting their first baby.

The mommy to be shared the news through her social media handle as she flaunted her baby bump. Turning to Instagram, the Dunk star dropped the good news with cute portraits of herself while caressing her baby bump as she was engrossed in reading a script of a drama serial.

“Waiting for the monitor p.s. waiting is half the job and patience is the only way to get it done! p.s. waiting is half the job and patience is the only way to get it done!". she captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasra Rizvi (@yasrarizvi)

The adorable announcement resulted in fellow stars and celebrities flocking in and dropping love-filled wishes for the couple. “Lots of love and prayers for you, beautiful soul,” said Muniba Mazari in the comment section.

Fans and followers were equally delighted at the news of welcoming a new addition to the family as they wished Rizvi on the upcoming journey of motherhood.

Back in 2016, Yasra married Abdul Hadi who is much younger than her. The couple's whooping age gap resulted in some people criticizing them. Later on, Rizvi took to social media to shut down haters, calling her husband "one of a kind".

On the work front, Yasra is being highly praised for her spectacular performance in drama serials Dil Na Umeed to Nahi and Dunk.