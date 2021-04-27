Biden pledges support to India amid Covid-19 crisis

NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON – United States President Joe Biden has pledged full support to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the Covid crisis as the two leaders spoke Monday.

Biden,78, hailed India's contribution in the fight against the deadly disease in a tweet from his official President account. ‘Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need’, the 46th U.S president wrote while retweeting a post from his National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

The conversation between the two leaders comes on the day as the south asian country recorded more than 3 lakh cases for the fifth day in a row.

The American president assured all kinds of support and cooperation to his Indian counterpart.

According to the White House representatives, the US will provide vaccines and vaccine-making equipment besides masks, and PPE kits.

India, the second-largest country by population, is gripped in a battle with the deadly virus which is now racing through its population of nearly 1.4 billion, as the health care system is showing visible signs of collapse.

On Tuesday, a total of 3,23,144 new infections, 2,771 related deaths, and 2,51,827 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,82,204.