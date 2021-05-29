Covid-19: Pakistan receives second batch of 0.1mn Pfizer doses via COVAX facility
Web Desk
12:25 PM | 29 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan received its second shipment of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines through the Covax facility, a statement issued on UNICEF Pakistan said Saturday.

The post cited that the second consignment arrived this morning in the federal capital consisted of 100,000 vaccine doses that would be followed by diluents as well as syringes in the next two days.

The doses would serve to support the government's ongoing mass vaccination drive to bring the pandemic to an end. The doses reached the South Asian country with the help of UNICEF, the statement added.

The first consignment arrived on May 8, which contained 1,248,400 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

COVAX, a global initiative, is co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Gavi vaccine alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. At least 238.2 million doses will be distributed by the end of May through the Covax programme aimed at boosting access to coronavirus jabs in developing countries - 17.2 million doses to Pakistan.

The country has administered 6.7 million vaccine doses with supplies from three Chinese companies — Sinopharm, Sinovac, and CanSinbio along with Oxford’s AstraZeneca.

On Wednesday, Pakistan opened up the Covid vaccination campaign to all persons aged 19 or above.

