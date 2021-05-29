Pakistan begins walk-in vaccination for people aged thirty and above
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday confirmed that walk-in vaccination for people aged 30 and above has started in Pakistan from today.

Umar urged people of 30 years of age and above to go to a vaccination centre and get the vaccination at the earliest.

Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote: “In the NCOC meeting today it was decided to open up walk-in vaccination for 30 plus from tomorrow . So if you are 30 or older and registered please go to any vaccination centre and get vaccinated,”.

So far, 10 per cent population of the South Asian country was vaccinated against COVID-19.

Meanwhile in the last 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 73 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 2,455 fresh cases have been reported from across the country.

According to the latest official figures, the death toll has surged to 20,680 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 916,239.

