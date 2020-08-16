Pakistan reports 6 new deaths, 670 tested positive for Covid-19

ISLAMABAD – Some six more patients have died of Covid-19 and another 670 person have been tested positive during the past 24 hours, said latest statics released by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday.

The Covid-19 tally in the country rises to 288,717 including 16,248 active cases and recoveries touching to 266,301 mark in the last 24 hours.

Some 1,308 indoor Covid patients were being treated in country’s 735 hospitals having dedicated facilities for infected patients.

The is no patient on ventilators in Balochistan and AJK.

As many as 141 patients were on ventilators out of a total of 1,920 ventilators allocated for Covid-19 patients

at across country hospitals.

Some 24,022 Covid tests have been carried out across the country on Saturday last. Of which 9,774 tests have been conducted in Sindh, 8,124 in Punjab, 1,876 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,873 in Islamabad Capital Territory ( ICT), 978 in Balochistan, 223 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 165 Covid tests have been carried out in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Aug 15 (Saturday).

Sindhi province tops the tally of Covid cases with 125,904 positive cases followed by Punjab with 95,391 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 35,153 Covid patients, ICT 15,378, Balochistan 12,224, GB 2,486 and AJK at the bottom with 2,181 Covid patients so far.

A total of 6,168 persons have so far died after contracting novel coronavirus in the country.

Of which 2,317 have been passed away in Sindh province, 2,182 in Punjab 1,238 in KP, 173 in ICT, 138 in Balochistan and 60 each Covid patients have so far lost their lives in GB and AJK.

According to NCOC, 22,77,153 tests have so far been carried out in the country.