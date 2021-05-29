TikTokers Dr Madiha Khan and MJ Ahsan tie the knot
The latest to join the burgeoning list of famous people getting hitched is TikTok couple Dr Madiha Khan and Mj Ahsan.
The young couple has finally tied the knot in a beautiful wedding event.
Dressed to the nines, the couple opted for a white wedding trousseau giving majestic vibes. The bride looked divine while the groom looked handsome.
Dr Madiha Khan has more than 1 million followers on Instagram and more than 3 million followers on Tiktok, while Mj Ahsan has more than 500k followers on Instagram and 2.6 million on TikTok.
Rebekah Khan, Zulqarnain and Kanwal Aftab were also in attendance at the wedding.
Earlier, Dr Madiha also shared stunning photos and videos of Dholaki with fans on her Instagram account in which she is dressed to nines in a Mehndi festive avatar.
Recently, TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Chaudhry Zulqarnain also got married in a beautiful ceremony. The couple's wedding ceremony took social media by storm.
