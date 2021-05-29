TikTokers Dr Madiha Khan and MJ Ahsan tie the knot
Web Desk
02:01 PM | 29 May, 2021
TikTokers Dr Madiha Khan and MJ Ahsan tie the knot
Share

The latest to join the burgeoning list of famous people getting hitched is TikTok couple Dr Madiha Khan and Mj Ahsan.

The young couple has finally tied the knot in a beautiful wedding event.

Dressed to the nines, the couple opted for a white wedding trousseau giving majestic vibes. The bride looked divine while the groom looked handsome.

Dr Madiha Khan has more than 1 million followers on Instagram and more than 3 million followers on Tiktok, while Mj Ahsan has more than 500k followers on Instagram and 2.6 million on TikTok.

Rebekah Khan, Zulqarnain and Kanwal Aftab were also in attendance at the wedding.

Earlier, Dr Madiha also shared stunning photos and videos of Dholaki with fans on her Instagram account in which she is dressed to nines in a Mehndi festive avatar.

Recently, TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Chaudhry Zulqarnain also got married in a beautiful ceremony. The couple's wedding ceremony took social media by storm.

Ayeza Khan asks fans to follow her on TikTok 03:00 PM | 26 May, 2021

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan is the latest celebrity to join the TikTok bandwagon. Khan is the ultimate superwoman in ...

More From This Category
Katrina Kaif hits 50 million followers mark on ...
03:55 PM | 29 May, 2021
Maya Ali hospitalised as her health deteriorates
02:29 PM | 29 May, 2021
Jannat Mirza faces police complaint over ...
11:23 AM | 29 May, 2021
Pakistan’s most successful Test Captain ...
07:40 PM | 28 May, 2021
Malala donates $150,000 to help families in Gaza
06:40 PM | 28 May, 2021
When Shah Rukh Khan 'broke teeth of ...
04:20 PM | 28 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Katrina Kaif hits 50 million followers mark on Instagram
03:55 PM | 29 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr