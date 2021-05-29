Maya Ali hospitalised as her health deteriorates

Maya Ali is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan who dazzles in all of her avatars. With her flawless acting persona, the fashionista always stands out with the beauty and style she possesses.

A fashion icon and super talented actress, rumours have been rife that the 31-year-old actress is not well and has been hospitalized.

Ace designer and one of Maya's closest friend Faiza Saqlain confirmed through her Instagram story that Maya's health has indeed deteriorated and she is hospitalized.

Moreover, Faiza shared a photo of the star in the hospital in which she is spotted wearing a patient blue dress and can be seen clutching her stomach.

Details have not been specified regarding the ailment and if Maya is feeling well now. Despite Ali's massive fan following's probing, the Mann Mayal star is yet to update the fans about her health.

On the work front, Maya has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat.