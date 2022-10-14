‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ box office collection inches closer to Rs100 million

The much-awaited film, The Legend of Maula Jatt, has finally opened its doors to the audience and needless to say, only raving reviews are coming from moviegoers.

Bilal Lashari’s magnum opus has already won the hearts of critics and filmmakers in the industry and now its popularity is spreading like a wildfire among movie buffs.

The film was released on October 13 with a gigantic box office earning of Rs 9.3 crore (Rs 93 million). According to some sources, the film has broken all records and collected 4.9 crores domestically and Rs 4.4 internationally.

It is pertinent to mention The Legend of Maula Jatt’s budget is between Rs 45 to Rs 55 crore, which makes it Pakistan’s highly budgeted film so far.

Directed by Lashari, The Legend of Maula Jatt stars Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Ali Azmat, Nayyer Ejaz, Shafqat Cheema, Raheela Agha, Zia Khan and Saima Baloch.

The film is being produced under the banner of Ammara Hikmat’s Encyclomedia and Lashari Films. Its distribution is being done by Nadeem Mandviwalla under Mandviwalla Entertainment.

