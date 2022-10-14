PAKvNZ – Haris Rauf breaks Kiwi player Glenn Phillips’s bat in tri-series final (VIDEO)
Web Desk
09:16 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
PAKvNZ – Haris Rauf breaks Kiwi player Glenn Phillips’s bat in tri-series final (VIDEO)
Source: Twitter
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan Friday defeated New Zealand by five wickets to win the T20I tri-series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch as middle order and bowling line showed impressive performance.

A blistering 22-ball 38 not out by No.4 batter Mohammad Nawaz, a quick-fire 15-ball 31 by No.5 Haider Ali and a rapid 14-ball 25 not out by No.7 batter Iftikhar Ahmed ensured Pakistan headed to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 oozing with confidence after they achieved the 164-run target with three balls to spare.

However, Haris Rauf played a key role as his fiery bowling spell restricted New Zealand to 163 in 20 overs.

With his 143kmph delivery in sixth over, he broke the bat of Kiwi player Glenn Phillips, leaving the spectators stunned.

Video shows major chunk of Phillips’s bat flying off the ground off Rauf’s bowling.

Pakistan will open their T20 World Cup campaign on October 23 against arch-rival India.

PAKvNZ: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 5 wickets to ... 08:00 AM | 14 Oct, 2022

CHRISTCHURCH – Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets and won the triangular T20 international series on ...

More From This Category
Fakhar Zaman replaces Usman Qadir in Pakistan ...
07:23 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
T20 World Cup: Team Pakistan heads to Australia ...
06:50 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Mohammad Rizwan surpasses Suryakumar Yadav as ...
12:42 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
PAKvNZ: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 5 wickets to ...
08:00 AM | 14 Oct, 2022
Babar Azam becomes fastest Asian batsman to score ...
08:35 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan set another T20I ...
08:06 PM | 13 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
First official theatrical trailer of Money Back Guarantee is out now
04:47 PM | 14 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr