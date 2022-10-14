PAKvNZ – Haris Rauf breaks Kiwi player Glenn Phillips’s bat in tri-series final (VIDEO)
LAHORE – Pakistan Friday defeated New Zealand by five wickets to win the T20I tri-series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch as middle order and bowling line showed impressive performance.
A blistering 22-ball 38 not out by No.4 batter Mohammad Nawaz, a quick-fire 15-ball 31 by No.5 Haider Ali and a rapid 14-ball 25 not out by No.7 batter Iftikhar Ahmed ensured Pakistan headed to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 oozing with confidence after they achieved the 164-run target with three balls to spare.
However, Haris Rauf played a key role as his fiery bowling spell restricted New Zealand to 163 in 20 overs.
With his 143kmph delivery in sixth over, he broke the bat of Kiwi player Glenn Phillips, leaving the spectators stunned.
Haris Rauf firing bullets today that was Phillips’ favourite bat apparently 😂 pic.twitter.com/8WPcVEEi1b— adi✨|| haris rauf cheerleader (@adidoescricket) October 14, 2022
Video shows major chunk of Phillips’s bat flying off the ground off Rauf’s bowling.
Pakistan will open their T20 World Cup campaign on October 23 against arch-rival India.
